VMware has announced End of Availability for there backup solution (vDP). vSphere 6.5 will be last version to have this product included.

Instead they will focus on the vSphere Storage API, which is the backup API that is used for image backup by vDP and all 3th party backup vendors.

For more information see the KB: https://kb.vmware.com/kb/2149614

Or see the product page here: http://www.vmware.com/products/vsphere/data-protection.html