VMware vSphere 6.5a and NSX for vSphere 6.3 released

VMware has released vSphere vCenter 6.5a, ESXi 6.5a and NSX for vSphere 6.3.

vCenter 6.5a and ESXi 6.5a is needed for NSX 6.3. They also contains bug fixes.

See release notes for vCenter 6.5a here: http://pubs.vmware.com/Release_Notes/en/vsphere/65/vsphere-vcenter-server-650a-release-notes.html

See release notes for ESXi 6.5a here: http://pubs.vmware.com/Release_Notes/en/vsphere/65/vsphere-esxi-650a-release-notes.html

NSX for vSphere 6.3 also has a lot of new feature and enhancements. See the full release notes here: http://pubs.vmware.com/Release_Notes/en/nsx/6.3.0/releasenotes_nsx_vsphere_630.html

Notes: NSX for vSphere 6.3 is not compliant with vRealize Network Insight 3.2.